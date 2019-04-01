Arm your front door with the Nest X Yale Smart Lock + Connect for $211.50 shipped (Reg. $279)

- Apr. 1st 2019 9:52 am ET

0

Trusted seller Altatac via Rakuten offers the Nest X Yale Smart Lock with Nest Connect in three color finishes for $211.65 shipped when you’re signed into a Rakuten account and code ALT37 has been applied at checkout. Normally selling for $279 at Amazon, Best Buy and Nest direct, that’s good for an over 20% discount and comes within cents of our previous mention. Nest’s smart lock is an ideal Google Home companion and brings protection to your Assistant-based smart home. The bundled Nest Connect allows you to control the lock from anywhere, have it connect to Wi-Fi and more. Rated 4.6/5 stars from 610 Best Buy shoppers.

Those in search of other ways to expand their Nest smart home won’t want to miss out on picking up the Nest Protect for $119 and getting a free Home Mini ($158 value).

Nest X Yale Smart Lock with Nest Connect features:

Meet the secure, tamper-proof lock from Nest and Yale. It’s keyless, so you can lock and unlock the door from anywhere with the Nest app.* Give people you trust a passcode and get alerts when they come and go. And lock the door with a tap. If you forget, the Nest x Yale Lock even reminds you. The Nest and Yale Lock connects to your Wi-Fi and the Nest app through the included Nest Connect.

Guides

Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
Rakuten

Rakuten
Nest

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go