Arm your front door with the Nest X Yale Smart Lock + Connect for $211.50 shipped (Reg. $279)

Nest X Yale Smart Lock with Nest Connect in three color finishes. Nest's smart lock is an ideal Google Home companion and brings protection to your Assistant-based smart home. The bundled Nest Connect allows you to control the lock from anywhere, have it connect to Wi-Fi and more.

Nest X Yale Smart Lock with Nest Connect features:

Meet the secure, tamper-proof lock from Nest and Yale. It’s keyless, so you can lock and unlock the door from anywhere with the Nest app.* Give people you trust a passcode and get alerts when they come and go. And lock the door with a tap. If you forget, the Nest x Yale Lock even reminds you. The Nest and Yale Lock connects to your Wi-Fi and the Nest app through the included Nest Connect.