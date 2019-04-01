Siri-controlled lighting awaits w/ Philips’ Hue White Ambiance Starter Kit at $120 (Reg. $150), more

Amazon is currently offering the Philips Hue White Ambiance Smart Four-Bulb Starter Kit for $119.94 shipped. Also available at Best Buy. That’s good for a 20% discount from the going rate and comes within $2 or the best we’ve tracked in months. This starter kit includes four Philips Hue White Ambiance bulbs alongside the HomeKit-enabled hub. If you don’t want to splurge on a full color setup, these bulbs offer variable color temperatures alongside Siri, Alexa and Assistant control, plus integration with a wide range of smart home platforms. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 235 customers.

Update 4/1 @ 12:55 PM: Best Buy offers the Philips Hue Color Ambiance Four-Bulb Starter Kit with two Google Home Minis for $169.99 shipped. Normally purchasing all of the accessories included in this bundle would run you $250 or more. That saves you over 32% and is one of the best values we’ve seen. Both the Philips Hue bundle and Home Mini are highly-rated.

Looking to leverage your savings to grow your smart home’s setup? The Philips Hue Motion Sensor at $40 is a must for automating lights. Another great option is a smart remote, which you’ll find our favorite models to pair with HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant right here.

Philips Hue White Ambiance Starter Kit features:

Make your home a more welcoming hub with this Philips Hue white ambiance A19 starter kit. Whether you desire a warm natural glow or energizing color tones, customize it just the way you like with the accompanying app. For parties, easily sync your lights to music with this Philips Hue white ambiance A19 starter kit.

