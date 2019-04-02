A trip to the spa is a wonderful way to unwind after a long day, week, or month. However, we understand that it’s not always feasible to fit that expense in, especially on a regular basis. If you find yourself struggling to attain some well-deserved R&R, you can cultivate the ultimate spa experience in the comfort of your own home and on a budget. We’ve rounded up some of the best items for your at-home spa — and they all cost $50 or less.

For the bath tub

If you’re fortunate enough to have a tub in your bathroom, use it to soak your troubles away. Add a little flavor by dropping in a bath bomb, which will dissolve to reveal a luscious scent, multi-colored water, or other surprises. We’re particularly fond of Da Bomb “F” Bomb for $5. Despite the harsh-sounding name, this is meant to melt tension and soothe stress through the sweet smell of lavender. There’s even a special message inside that’ll be revealed once the “F” Bomb is completely melted.

Ideally, you’d unplug while enjoying your soak. However, if you want to use bathtime to catch up on a favorite show or start a new novel, then pick up this Bamboo Bathtub Tray for $35. It’s expandable up to 41 inches wide and includes a book/tablet holder, cell phone tray, and even a wine glass caddy so you can enjoy your favorite vino while you relax. Cheers to that!

For ultimate comfort during your bath, add this Adjustable Spa Pillow for $16. It has a 2-panel design that’ll support your neck, shoulders, and back. This pillow attaches to your tub via seven suction cups so you can place it right where you need it with little trouble if you have to reconfigure. Just make sure not to fall asleep once you’re settled.

For your feet

It’s almost sandal season. How are your feet looking after a long, rough winter? If you’re too embarrassed to divulge, we got you. Start off by picking up a 6-pack of Epielle Hydrating Socks for $9. Infused with jojoba oil, shea butter, and vitamin E, these 1-time use socks aim to leave your feet soft and smooth after only 20 minutes.

Once you’ve sloughed off all of that dead skin, tidy up your toenails with this $9 Clipper and File Kit. Then if you’d like, add a hint of color by slathering on an OPI Nail Lacquer for $8. Just don’t forget the top coat so your pedi lasts a long time. (For the ambidextrous among us, you can certainly use these items for a great at-home manicure, too!)

Meanwhile, if you spend too much time on your feet, take a load off and invest in a foot bath. This Conair Spa model is $23 and features a full-foot massage with soothing vibrations. Fill it with either hot or cold water and this basin will maintain your desired temperature. Toe-touch controls make it easy to handle, too, so you can focus more on relaxing.

For your face

It’s no secret that we think sheet masks are awesome. They’re easy to use, quite inexpensive, and a great way to take care of your face while you sit back and chill. The TonyMoly I’m Real Sheet Mask is $3 and comes in a wide variety of ingredients. They range from tried-and-true variations such as lavender and tea tree to more unorthodox options like tomato and broccoli. (Yum.)

For an added treat, massage your face with this Body Shop Facial Roller at only $7. It’s gentle enough that it won’t damage your skin while also providing it with much-needed stimulation. This is an especially useful tool for sheet masking, as it’ll help the skin absorb all of that necessary essence.

If you find sheet masks wasteful, however, then opt for something like this Reusable Gel Mask at $18 instead. It’s also versatile, as you can stick it in the freezer or heat it up in the microwave, depending on your needs.

For the ambiance

Environment is everything; if you don’t set the right tone, then you can’t truly relax. Candles not only help set the perfect mood, they can also emanate a soothing scent. These Wax and Oils Soy Wax Aromatherapy Candles start at $11 and come in flavors like cucumber melon, eucalyptus peppermint, and even strawberry margarita. Place a couple of these in your bathroom, bedroom, or wherever you choose to make your zen den.

Meanwhile, mask any nearby calamity with the Adaptive Sound Technologies White Noise Sound Machine at $50. It features 10 fan sounds plus 10 ambient noise variations. Better yet, it has a solid state drive so you’re not mistakenly serenaded by the sounds of moving parts.

Do you have an Alexa device? Include it as part of your at-home spa experience by teaching it some relaxation skills. There’s Mindful Meditation, Island Sounds, and Healing Sounds, to name a few. Best of all, they’re FREE to enable.

Ready for your own at-home spa experience?

Or have you already set up a relaxation station that’ll leave high-end spas a little jealous? Let us know in the comments how you like to pamper yourself in the comfort of your own home.