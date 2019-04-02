Amazon has a Disney Mickey Mouse Mug and Warmer for $7.50 Prime shipped

Amazon offers the Disney Mickey Mouse Mug Warmer for $7.42 Prime shipped. As a comparison, it usually sells for $13. This is the second-best price that we’ve seen at Amazon. This Disney-themed mug and warmer keeps your beverages nice and hot. The 10-ounce mug has a nice Mickey motif. Rated 4/5 stars.

Most other standalone mug warmers at Amazon cost at least 30% more, making today’s deal particularly notable. But if you want to ditch the Disney motif, you can find solid options at Amazon for just a few dollars more.

Disney Mickey Mouse Mug Warmer features: