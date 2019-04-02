Amazon has a Disney Mickey Mouse Mug and Warmer for $7.50 Prime shipped

- Apr. 2nd 2019 3:17 pm ET

$7.50
0

Amazon offers the Disney Mickey Mouse Mug Warmer for $7.42 Prime shipped. As a comparison, it usually sells for $13. This is the second-best price that we’ve seen at Amazon. This Disney-themed mug and warmer keeps your beverages nice and hot. The 10-ounce mug has a nice Mickey motif. Rated 4/5 stars.

Most other standalone mug warmers at Amazon cost at least 30% more, making today’s deal particularly notable. But if you want to ditch the Disney motif, you can find solid options at Amazon for just a few dollars more.

Disney Mickey Mouse Mug Warmer features:

  • Keeps hot beverages and soups Warm
  • Convenient cord length for use anywhere
  • Perfect for home or office
  • Illuminated Mickey power light
  • Includes 10 oz. Ceramic mug
$7.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Disney

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp