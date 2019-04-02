As part of its Spring Black Friday Sneak Peek, Home Depot is offering over 800 products at great prices. You’ll find sales on items like Husky garage storage systems (more details below) at 44% off, or RIDGID’s 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit for $259 (Reg. $500), and more in the Spring Black Friday Sneak Peek. Head below for some of our favorite picks from different categories.
Nomad Base Station
Garage organization:
- Husky shelves and more from $251
- Sandusky Black Plastic Shelving Unit: $35 (Reg. $40)
- 56 in. H x 36 in. W x 18 in. D
- Muscle Rack Adjustable Ceiling Mount Storage Rack: $105.50 (Reg. $140)
- 96 in. L x 48 in. W x 28 in. H
- …and much more…
Green deals:
- Grape Solar 100-Watt Polycrystalline Solar Panel: $95 (Reg. $128)
- Grape Solar 180-Watt Monocrystalline PV Solar Panel: $215 (Reg. $252)
- Grape Solar 540-Watt Off-Grid Solar Panel Kit: $1,199 (Reg. $1,430)
- Sun Joe Pressure Joe 2,030 PSI Pressure Washer: $119 (Reg. $149)
- Ryobi 10-inch 40V Li-Ion Pole Saw: $169 (Reg. $219)
- Includes battery and charger
- Ryobi 20-inch 40V Brushless Li-Ion Walk Behind Mower: $399 (Reg. $540)
- Self-Propelled
- Includes two 5.0Ah batteries and charger
- …and much more…
Outdoor toys:
- Gorilla Playsets Outing III Wooden Playset w/ Rock Wall & Slide: $904 (Reg. $1,000)
- Blue Wave Belize 24 ft. Round x 52 in. Deep Metal Wall Above Ground Pool: $1,527 (Reg. $1,740)
- Upper Bounce 15 ft. Trampoline and Enclosure Set: $427.50 (Reg. $475)
- Lifetime Green Freestyle Paddleboard with Paddle: $291 (Reg. $398)
- …and much more…