RIDGID’s top-rated 18V 5-tool Combo Kit delivers everything you need for $259 (Reg. $350), more

Today only, Home Depot offers the RIDGID 18V 5-tool Combo Kit with two batteries and more for $259 shipped. That’s good for nearly 50% off the original price, down at least $100 from the regular going rate and the best we can find. This bundle includes five tools: an impact driver, drill, impact wrench, axle grinder, and torch light. Ships with two batteries, a wall charger and carrying case. Rated 4.8/5 stars.
Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 12-Amp Electric Leaf Blower (CMEBL700) for $30.65 shipped. That’s around 25% off the typical rate there and is one of the lowest prices we have tracked. Now that the weather is warming up, it’s time to clear up those lingering leaves. With an air flow that tops out at 230mph, it sure beats raking and those leaves won’t stand a chance. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.
Put your savings to work and grab this top-rated DEWALT 21-piece Drill Bit Set for $24.98 Prime shipped. You’ll find everything you need here to get started with DIY projects this summer. It’s a must-have to accompany your new combo kit.
RIDGID 5-tool Combo Kit features:
RIDGID introduces the 18-Volt Lithium-Ion Brushless Cordless 5-Tool Combo Kit with (1) 4.0 Ah Battery, (1) 2.0 Ah Battery, Charger, and Bag. This kit offers all the versatility needed for any jobsite. RIDGID Brushless Motors offer up to 50% more runtime and longer motor life. With registration, this kit is backed by the Industry’s Only Lifetime Service Agreement. Included in the Brushless 5-Tool Combo Kit are a drill/driver, an impact driver, an impact wrench, an angle grinder, a torch light, one 2.0 Ah Battery, one 4.0 Ah battery, an 18-volt charger, two driving bits, four belt hooks with screws, an auxiliary handle, a grinder wheel, a wrench, a contractor’s bag, and operators manuals.