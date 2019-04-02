RIDGID’s top-rated 18V 5-tool Combo Kit delivers everything you need for $259 (Reg. $350), more

Today only, Home Depot offers the RIDGID 18V 5-tool Combo Kit with two batteries and more for $259 shipped. That’s good for nearly 50% off the original price, down at least $100 from the regular going rate and the best we can find. This bundle includes five tools: an impact driver, drill, impact wrench, axle grinder, and torch light. Ships with two batteries, a wall charger and carrying case. Rated 4.8/5 stars.

Amazon is offering the CRAFTSMAN 12-Amp Electric Leaf Blower (CMEBL700) for $30.65 shipped. That’s around 25% off the typical rate there and is one of the lowest prices we have tracked. Now that the weather is warming up, it’s time to clear up those lingering leaves. With an air flow that tops out at 230mph, it sure beats raking and those leaves won’t stand a chance. Rated 4+ stars from over 65% of reviewers.

Put your savings to work and grab this top-rated DEWALT 21-piece Drill Bit Set for $24.98 Prime shipped. You’ll find everything you need here to get started with DIY projects this summer. It’s a must-have to accompany your new combo kit.

RIDGID 5-tool Combo Kit features: