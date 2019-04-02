House of Marley is known for its earth-friendly audio products. Today, the company announced its brand-new Exodus headphones that feature over-ear Bluetooth audio just in time for Earth Day. The headphones are crafted from FSC certified wood, recyclable aluminum, and natural leather as the company’s new flagship headphone.
Nomad Base Station
House of Marley announces its Exodus over-ear Bluetooth headphones
Exodus is House of Marley’s latest launch in its earth-friendly headphone lineup. You’ll get 50mm hi-definition drivers to deliver balanced audio with a timeless natural style. There’s 30-hour battery life, giving you all-day listening comfort. Bluetooth LE allows for quick pairing and extended range, and the memory foam ear cushions offer the ultimate comfort. The foldable hinge gives you portability, while the remote functionality and onboard microphone offer hands-free calling for an all-in-one package.
“We aimed to design an over-ear headphone that can be listened to for long periods without discomfort or acoustic fatigue, offers premium construction and incorporates sustainable materials while focusing on heritage and retro-inspired design elements,” explains House of Marley Director of Product Development, Josh Poulsen.
House of Marley Exodus headphone features:
- Materials // The Exodus Bluetooth®wireless headphone is crafted from FSC® certified wood, stainless steel, recyclable aluminum, natural leather, and includes a REWIND™ fabric stash bag composed of organic cotton and recycled PET.
- 30-Hour Battery Life // Powered by an internal 30-hour lithium polymer battery with USB-C charging, going longer between charges extends not only playtime, but product life as well. Enjoy more music and a better wireless experience.
- 50mm Hi-Definition Drivers // Designed and engineered for powerful sound.
- Premium Comfort Memory Foam Ear Cushions // Designed with premium comfort during extended playtime in mind.
- Onboard Mic & Remote Functionality // Onboard microphone for hands-free calling and voice command activation. Remote functionality allows you to control volume and playback when your device is out of reach.
- Quick Charge // This technology keeps charge time to a minimum, at 2 hours for a full charge.
- Aux Cable // Sleek, resilient braided aux cable is included for an optional wired experience.
These headphones feature USB-C, as stated above, which is an awesome addition. If you have Apple’s latest iPad or MacBook, then you’ll already have a USB-C cable with you when traveling, cutting down on the number of cords you’ll have to bring. Plus, quick charge means that you’ll only have to have Exodus plugged in for 2 hours to get a full charge when they’re completely dead.
Pricing and availability
You can get House of Marley’s Exodus over-ear headphones for $199.99 from either Amazon or direct. They’re already shipping now, though Amazon is quickly running out of stock.
LOS ANGELES, CA [April 2, 2019] – House of Marley, the earth-friendly audio maker, is announcing the first release from their anticipated 2019 collection with the sustainably designed Exodus over-ear Bluetooth® wireless headphones just in time for Earth Day. Uniquely crafted using FSC® certified wood, recyclable aluminum and natural leather, the Exodus marks the arrival of the new flagship headphone series to be accompanied by the Exodus ANC this fall.
Included as one of the “Best new headphones of CES 2019” by CNET , the Exodus features a 30-hour battery life, the longest for House of Marley headphones to date, extending not only playtime but product life as well by increasing time between charges. Designed and engineered with 50mm hi-definition drivers, the Exodus delivers balanced, acoustic performance with a timeless natural style, offering a premium all-day listening at a more reasonable price for those opting for craftsmanship and sustainable design without sacrificing sound and quality. Bluetooth LE technology allows for quick pairing, extended range and lower power consumption with compatible devices. Memory Foam ear cushions provide premium comfort while the foldable hinge design, remote functionality and onboard mic for hands-free calling offer portability and convenience.
“We aimed to design an over-ear headphone that can be listened to for long periods without discomfort or acoustic fatigue, offers premium construction and incorporates sustainable materials while focusing on heritage and retro-inspired design elements,” explains House of Marley Director of Product Development, Josh Poulsen. “In the case of the Exodus, sustainability means more than just the materials from which the headphone is constructed. The quality craftsmanship means product life is extended and the emphasis on comfort allows the user to sustain longer listening sessions.”
As part of their Project Marley environmental give-back platform, House of Marley is honoring the charitable philosophy of its namesake by donating to the planting of trees through non-profit organization One Tree Planted to support global reforestation. In connection with Earth Day this month, House of Marley will contribute to plantings in Colorado, Kenya and Rwanda. This follows the brand’s participation in a localized tree planting effort in the Los Angeles, California area last month as part of a larger project to plant trees in order to reduce the urban heat island effect.
House of Marley has contributed to the planting of 168,000 trees since 2017 in an effort to bring awareness to the consumption and waste of the plastics-driven consumer electronics market. Reforestation contributes to positive environmental, social and economic impact through carbon offsets, cleaner air, water filtration and greater biodiversity within the world’s forests. Supporters can follow current tree plantings on House of Marley’s website while monitoring global forest changes through Global Forest Watch .
The Exodus is available now at www.HouseofMarley.com , Amazon and select retailers nationwide for $199.99 MAP.