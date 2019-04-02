House of Marley is known for its earth-friendly audio products. Today, the company announced its brand-new Exodus headphones that feature over-ear Bluetooth audio just in time for Earth Day. The headphones are crafted from FSC certified wood, recyclable aluminum, and natural leather as the company’s new flagship headphone.

Nomad Base Station

House of Marley announces its Exodus over-ear Bluetooth headphones

Exodus is House of Marley’s latest launch in its earth-friendly headphone lineup. You’ll get 50mm hi-definition drivers to deliver balanced audio with a timeless natural style. There’s 30-hour battery life, giving you all-day listening comfort. Bluetooth LE allows for quick pairing and extended range, and the memory foam ear cushions offer the ultimate comfort. The foldable hinge gives you portability, while the remote functionality and onboard microphone offer hands-free calling for an all-in-one package.

“We aimed to design an over-ear headphone that can be listened to for long periods without discomfort or acoustic fatigue, offers premium construction and incorporates sustainable materials while focusing on heritage and retro-inspired design elements,” explains House of Marley Director of Product Development, Josh Poulsen.

House of Marley Exodus headphone features:

Materials // The Exodus Bluetooth®wireless headphone is crafted from FSC® certified wood, stainless steel, recyclable aluminum, natural leather, and includes a REWIND™ fabric stash bag composed of organic cotton and recycled PET.

30-Hour Battery Life // Powered by an internal 30-hour lithium polymer battery with USB-C charging, going longer between charges extends not only playtime, but product life as well. Enjoy more music and a better wireless experience.

50mm Hi-Definition Drivers // Designed and engineered for powerful sound.

Premium Comfort Memory Foam Ear Cushions // Designed with premium comfort during extended playtime in mind.

Onboard Mic & Remote Functionality // Onboard microphone for hands-free calling and voice command activation. Remote functionality allows you to control volume and playback when your device is out of reach.

Quick Charge // This technology keeps charge time to a minimum, at 2 hours for a full charge.

Aux Cable // Sleek, resilient braided aux cable is included for an optional wired experience.

These headphones feature USB-C, as stated above, which is an awesome addition. If you have Apple’s latest iPad or MacBook, then you’ll already have a USB-C cable with you when traveling, cutting down on the number of cords you’ll have to bring. Plus, quick charge means that you’ll only have to have Exodus plugged in for 2 hours to get a full charge when they’re completely dead.

Pricing and availability

You can get House of Marley’s Exodus over-ear headphones for $199.99 from either Amazon or direct. They’re already shipping now, though Amazon is quickly running out of stock.