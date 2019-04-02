At just $5 Prime shipped, this Kershaw keychain multi-tool is a no-brainer purchase

Amazon offers the Kershaw Compact Keychain Multifunction Tool for $5.09 Prime shipped. Also at Walmart. That’s good for $3 off the typical going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. At just $5, you can easily add this multi-tool to your keychain that features a knife, bottle opener and more. It’s pretty rare to see a Kershaw product fall below $10, let alone to this price. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

If today’s featured deal doesn’t fit the bill, head over to our round up of the best multi-tools from $5. You’ll find options from Gerber, Leatherman and other popular brands in our guide.

Kershaw Compact Keychain Multifunction Tool features: