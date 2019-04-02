LG 4.1-Ch. Bluetooth Soundbar System amplifies your home theater’s audio at $200 (Reg. $400)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the LG 4.1-Channel SJ4R Bluetooth Soundbar System for $199.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct. Normally selling for closer to $400, that’s good for a 50% discount, comes within $2 of the lowest offer we’ve seen and is the best we’ve seen in months. LG’s SJ4R takes a typical soundbar and pairs it with two wireless rear channel speakers and a subwoofer. This system also features an HDMI input alongside Bluetooth connectivity, as well as optical and 3.5mm ports. Rated 4.3/5 stars from 300 customers.

Alternatively, consider bringing home the VIZIO 28-Inch 2.1-Channel Sound bar with wireless subwoofer for $130 shipped. It lacks the same surround sound capabilities as LG’s SJ4R, but is a budget-friendly way to upgrade your audio.

And if you’re looking to ditch the remote, the Bose SoundTouch 300 Alexa-enabled Soundbar is still on sale for $499 (Save $200).

LG 4.1-Ch. Bluetooth Soundbar System features:

Ensure immersive audio from your home theater system when you integrate this LG sound bar. It comes with a wireless subwoofer for plenty of boom, and the auto sound engine tweaks output for optimal performance. This LG sound bar includes a rear surround kit for integration with existing surround sound systems.

