Bose SoundTouch 300 Alexa-enabled Soundbar gets $200 discount to new Amazon low at $499

Amazon offers the Bose SoundTouch 300 Alexa-enabled Soundbar for $499 shipped. Also available at Walmart. That’s good for a $200 discount from the going rate, is the first notable price drop we’ve seen and a new Amazon all-time low. For comparison, Best Buy has it on sale right now for $600. Bose’s SoundTouch 300 features Dolby Digital sound, a premium glass and metal design, a wireless bass module and so much more alongside Alexa integration for voice-control. Notable inclusions that also make the cut are 4K pass-through, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, plus NFC pairing. This soundbar is a compact way to bring top-notch sound to your home theater. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 2,600 customers.

If you can live without Alexa integration, the Bose Solo 5 TV Sound System is a solid alternative at only $199. It still touts the same Bose signature sound, but lacks most of the higher-end features. That tradeoff comes with a lower price tag, making it ideal for budget-conscious shoppers.

If you’re looking for an Alexa-enabled soundbar at a more affordable price point, we just recently went hands-on with Polk Audio’s Command Bar, which leverages superb microphones to let you ditch the remote for Alexa.

Bose SoundTouch 300 features:

The SoundTouch 300 soundbar delivers clear, spacious sound. Every cubic inch of this speaker is packed with technologies that bring your music and movies to life. It starts inside with custom-shaped speakers that keep the profile low and pump out big sound. Quiet Port technology virtually eliminates distortion so you hear surprisingly deep bass. ADAPTiQ audio room calibration ensures the soundbar sounds the best it can in the space you put it, while PhaseGuide technology makes you believe you’re hearing sounds where there are no speakers.

