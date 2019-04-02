Supplement your cord-cutting setup with Mohu’s $70 Leaf Supreme 65-Mile HDTV Antenna ($20 off)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Mohu Leaf Supreme Indoor HDTV Antenna for $69.99 shipped. Also available at Best Buy direct. Normally selling for $90 like at Mohu’s online storefront, that’s good for a $20 discount and is the best price we’ve seen. This OTA Antenna can pull in HDTV content from up to 65 miles away. It’s a fantastic option for supplementing other cord-cutting services with local news, sports and plenty of other content. Rated 4+ stars from over 60% of shoppers. If you aren’t sure which stations are available in your area, swing by AntennaWeb for a full report.

If you’re looking to get the most out of your cord-cutting setup, putting your savings towards the HDHomeRun CONNECT DUO at $85 shipped once added to your cart is a more than worthwhile investment. Paired with the Mohu antenna, it allows you to enjoy live TV on pretty much any device including your iPhone, Apple TV and the like.

Need an outdoor antenna? You can currently save 48% on GE’s Ultra Pro Stealth OTA HDTV Antenna at $41 shipped (Amazon all-time low). And for more ways to improve your home theater on a budget, swing by our guide for the best deals and more.

