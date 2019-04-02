Give your ride a CarPlay + Android Auto upgrade w/ Pioneer’s 7-inch Receiver from $470 (Reg. $600)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the for Pioneer 7-inch CarPlay + Android Auto In-Dash Receiver (AVH-2330NEX) for $499.99 shipped. Also available is an open-box excellent condition model for $469.99. You’ll find both options at Best Buy direct as well. Normally selling for $600, today’s offer is the best we’ve seen since early 2018 and matches the best direct cash discount. Pioneer’s in-dash receiver brings CarPlay and Android Auto to your ride with a seven-inch touchscreen display that makes it easy to keep an eye on navigation directions and more. Plus it features a unique design that allows the display to fold into your dashboard when not in use. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 550 customers and you can learn more in our launch coverage.

Products in open-box excellent condition from Best Buy “look brand new with no physical flaws, scratches or scuffs, and include all original parts and accessories.”

We also still a notable deal on Kenwood’s 6.8-inch CarPlay & Android Auto Receiver at $299 shipped. That’s 25% off the usual price tag, and you’ll find additional models in the sale as well.

Pioneer 7-inch CarPlay Receiver features:

Take control of your onboard entertainment with this in-dash Pioneer NEX multimedia receiver. It supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay systems for seamless integration with your iOS or Android smartphone, and its 7-inch touch screen display provides intuitive operation. Add DJ-style audio playback and effects with the MIXTRAX feature of this Pioneer NEX multimedia receiver.

