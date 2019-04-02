The Pocket Operator PO-33 Ghostly Edition is the latest addition to Teenage Engineering’s growing family of quirky musical instruments. TE has teamed up with record label Ghostly International and its artist Steve Hauschildt on this new limited edition PO-33 K.O.! micro sampler/sequencer. Head below for all the details.

What is a Pocket Operator:

Just as quick recap for those unfamiliar with the growing lineup of Pocket Operators. Each model specializes in something different, but are all essentially miniature, pocket-sized synthesizer/samplers with built-in sequencers and speakers. The battery-operated instruments provide an all-in-one music making experience with a 3.5mm audio output. Although we previously reviewed ways to get this mini synths working with your Logic Mac setup right here. Synced together, you can create your own multi-pocket symphony of tiny synths and samplers.

PO-33 Goes Ghostly:

The new PO-33 Ghostly Edition is essentially a limited edition version of the previously-released PO-33 K.O.!. That model is a micro-sampler with a built-in microphone and audio input for loading your own sounds. It includes eight melodic sample slots and eight drum slots as well 16 different programmable effects and TE’s amazing sequencer. Of all the models out there, this one represents one of the more well rounded experiences with both drum and melodic sounds along with all the usual parameter locks and that amazingly lo-fi animated display.

PO-33 Ghostly Edition:

In the Limited Edition PO-33 Ghostly Edition you’ll find all of the same features along with some notable additions and a substantial price hike. It will feature built-in sounds from the aforementioned Hauschildt created while he was on tour as well as a slightly updated aesthetic.

Pricing and Availability:

Those new sounds, product packaging and Ghostly logo on the device itself are going to cost you though. While currently unavailable on Amazon right now, the standard edition PO-33 K.O.! goes for $89. That’s a decent price increase from the earlier $59 models due to some additional features being added like sampling. But it looks we are going to be paying an extra $46 for the limited edition model.

The new PO-33 Ghostly Edition is available starting today exclusively from Teenage Engineering and Ghostly at $135. It will also include 2 PO-33 pins (black and pink). This will be an even more limited run than TE’s usual products, so jump in now if you’re interested.

9to5Toys’ Take:

After reviewing a plethora of TE gear, the company has slowly become one of my favorite boutique sound-making device manufacturers out there. The OP-Z music/light/photo sequencer was an absolute blast. The new Pocket Operator 400-series modular synth is a major leap for the company and again, another triumph of music gear meets creative design. The PO-33 Ghostly Edition, however, is a little underwhelming. I mean, I personally love the Pocket Operators (especially the PO-32 and PO-16), but there just doesn’t seem to be enough bang for my buck on this one. I appreciate the new sounds, but this one feels like a little bit more of a collector’s item rather than being all that practical.