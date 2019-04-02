Adorn your wrist with Samsung’s Gear S3 Frontier 46mm Smartwatch at $200 (Save 24%)

Amazon offers the Samsung Gear S3 Frontier 46mm Smartwatch for $199.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically selling for around $260 or so these days, that takes an extra $29 off the already-discounted price and matches our previous mention. For comparison, Best Buy and B&H have it on sale for $230. Based around a 46mm circular touchscreen, Samsung’s Gear S3 rocks three-day battery life, smart notifications, fitness tracking and more. It’s housed in a rugged steel casing and features water, dust, extreme temperature resistance. Rated 4.7/5 stars from over 8,900 shoppers and is a #1 best-seller at Amazon. And don’t forget to check out our hands-on review for an in-depth look.

Meanwhile, you can currently save $80 on the Withings Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch at $100 shipped, as well as other models from the company.

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier 46mm Smartwatch features:

The Gear S3 has the aesthetics of a truly premium watch with advanced features built right into the watch design. That’s why it’s so easy and effortless to use the Gear S3. It’s also built for you to go days without needing your phone or to recharge. You get to feel free with the Gear S3. Synchronize with your smartphone to receive text and e-mail alerts, answer phone calls and view your calendar.

