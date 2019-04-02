Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Tropico 4 Gold Edition, Pepi Bath, more

- Apr. 2nd 2019 9:47 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Tropico 4: Gold Edition, Tropico 3, Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer, Pepi Bath, Live Focus and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Pepi Bath: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Purple Onion – TOR Browser VPN: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Goodnight Mo: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Live Focus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Proloquo4Text: $60 (Reg. $120)

iOS Universal: Proloquo2Go: $125 (Reg. $250)

iOS Universal: AutoLike – Likes for Instagram: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Tropico 4: Gold Edition: $10 (Reg. $18)

Mac: Tropico 3: Gold Edition: $8 (Reg. $14)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Tesla Wars – II: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Warhammer: Doomwheel: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Animated Knots by Grog: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Valleys Between: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: File Hub Pro by imoreapps: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: The Quest: $4 (Reg. $8)

iOS Universal: Race The Sun: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: SIMULACRA: $2 (Reg. $5)

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
