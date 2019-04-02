Today’s Best Game Deals: Resident Evil 2 $40 or less, Rocket League $9, more

- Apr. 2nd 2019 9:29 am ET

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Resident Evil 2 on PS4 for $39.99 shipped. The regularly $60 remake has received stellar reviews and is now at the Amazon all-time low. It is now matched at Best Buy which means GCU members can grab it for $32. This is a few dollars under the lowest price we have ever tracked on console. Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including Rocket League, Grand Theft Auto V, Titanfall 2 and many more. 

