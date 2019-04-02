Today’s Best Game Deals: Resident Evil 2 $40 or less, Rocket League $9, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Resident Evil 2 on PS4 for $39.99 shipped. The regularly $60 remake has received stellar reviews and is now at the Amazon all-time low. It is now matched at Best Buy which means GCU members can grab it for $32. This is a few dollars under the lowest price we have ever tracked on console. Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including Rocket League, Grand Theft Auto V, Titanfall 2 and many more.
More game/console deals:
- Rocket League Xbox One $9 (Reg. $20+) | CDKeys
- Grand Theft Auto V $15 (Reg. $30) | Walmart
- Titanfall 2 $5 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition $5 (Reg. $15) | Microsoft
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $20 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Far Cry New Dawn $20 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Matched at Amazon
- Borderlands: Handsome Collection $15 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Red Dead Redemption GOTY $10 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $52 Prime only (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Battlefield V Deluxe Edition $20 (Reg. $30+) | eBay
- Monster Hunter World $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Sekiro Dynamic Theme: FREE (Just released) | PSN
- Mega Man 11 PS4 $21 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy