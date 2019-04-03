Save 20% on various Mac and smartphone accessories in this AmazonBasics sale from $6

- Apr. 3rd 2019 9:34 am ET

From $6
Amazon is currently taking 20% off a batch of its in-house AmazonBasics Mac and smartphone accessories from under $6. Free shipping is available for Prime members or in orders over $25. One standout from the sale is the AmazonBasics Metal Monitor Stand at $13.90. That drops the price to one of the best we’ve seen in recent months and to within $1 of the Black Friday mention. Comprised of a durable metal, this stand can support up to 40 pounds and raises your MacBook, monitor and more up four inches from your desk. This is a great option to fight neck strain and elevate your display to eye-level. Over 770 shoppers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Shop the entire sale right here or head below for some additional top picks.

Other top AmazonBasics deals:

AmazonBasics Metal Monitor Stand features:

  • Monitor stand raises monitor up 4.25 inches, improving ergonomics
  • Made of durable metal with silver enamel coating
  • Holds up to 40 pounds to hold even the largest monitors
  • Store game consoles, laptops or other items underneath
  • Measures approximately 11 by 14.6 by 4.25 inches (LxWxH)

