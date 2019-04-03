Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Evergarden, Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic, more

- Apr. 3rd 2019 9:59 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Alphaputt, Evergarden, Braveland, Hydropuzzle and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Object Removal Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Hydropuzzle: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: MeFirst – CUNYfirst Tool: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal/Apple TV: Elementium: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Braveland: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Evergarden: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Alphaputt: $2 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Temple of Spikes: The Legend: $1 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic: $8 (Reg. $14)

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Pepi Bath: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Purple Onion – TOR Browser VPN: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Goodnight Mo: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Live Focus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AutoLike – Likes for Instagram: $4 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Be Focused Pro – Focus Timer: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Tropico 4: Gold Edition: $10 (Reg. $18)

Mac: Tropico 3: Gold Edition: $8 (Reg. $14)

