Today’s Best Game Deals: Grand Theft Auto V from $14, Borderlands 3 pre-order + $10 gift card, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Grand Theft Auto V on Xbox One for $14 and PS4 for $15. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Walmart has it at $15 on PS4. Regularly $30 at Best Buy and elsewhere, this is matching our previous deal (or $1 less on PS4) and the best price we can find. Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including Borderlands 3 pre-order deals, BOGO 50% off video games at Target, Resident Evil 2, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and many more.

