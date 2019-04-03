Today’s Best Game Deals: Grand Theft Auto V from $14, Borderlands 3 pre-order + $10 gift card, more

- Apr. 3rd 2019 9:32 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Grand Theft Auto V on Xbox One for $14 and PS4 for $15. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Walmart has it at $15 on PS4. Regularly $30 at Best Buy and elsewhere, this is matching our previous deal (or $1 less on PS4) and the best price we can find. Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including Borderlands 3 pre-order deals, BOGO 50% off video games at Target, Resident Evil 2, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey and many more. 

Rockstar

