Calvin Klein’s Wardrobe Essentials Event takes up to 50% off dress shirts, shorts & more

For a limited time only, the Calvin Klein Wardrobe Essentials Sale takes up to 50% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Plus, receive free shipping on orders of $99 or more. The men’s Classic Fit 5-Pocket Stretch Shorts are a great way to update your style for the spring and summer. Originally these shorts were priced at $70; however, during the sale you can find them for $42. Their stretch-infused material adds comfort and mobility. These shorts will be a go-to in your wardrobe and they can be easily dressed up or down. Finally, be sure to check out our guide to the Best Spring Shorts for Men under $50.
Our top picks for men include:
- Classic Fit 5-Pocket Stretch Shorts $42 (Orig. $70)
- New Essentials Classic Fit Shirt $35 (Orig. $70)
- New Essentials Classic Fit Pants $42 (Orig. $70)
- Classic Fit Chambray Shirt $40 (Orig. $80)
- Twill Zip Bomber Jacket $78 (Orig. $155)
Our top picks for women include:
- Skinny Mid Rise Light Blue Jeans $49 (Orig. $80)
- Institutional Logo T-Shirt $20 (Orig. $40)
- Performance Colorblock V-Neck Sports Bra $27 (Orig. $45)
- Performance High Waist Leggings $29 (Orig. $49)
- Performance Crewneck 3/4 Top $35 (Orig. $49)
