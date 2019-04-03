DEWALT 20V Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit is $125, today only (Reg. $160)

- Apr. 3rd 2019 9:08 am ET

$125
0

Today only, Woot offers the DEWALT 20V Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit for $124.99. Prime members receive free shipping; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee applies. That’s down $34 from the regular going rate at retailers like Home Depot and $9 less than Amazon’s historic all-time low price. DIY summer projects are going to be here before you know it, and having a DEWALT combo kit on hand would be a wise decision. This bundle include a drill and impact driver, two batteries and a wall charger. It also ships with a bag to keep all your gear neat and organized. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab this affordable (and best-selling) DEWALT 45-piece screwdriving set. Today’s featured deal does not include any bits, so it would be wise to leverage any savings towards this bundle. Best of all, it comes with a neat organizer case to keep all the bits and accessories in order.

DEWALT 20V Combo Kit features:

The DEWALT DCK240C2 Combo Kit is versatile enough to handle most drilling and driving applications. This kit includes a DEWALT DCD771 1/2 in. drill/driver and a DCF885 1/4 in. impact driver. Both tools are part of the DEWALT 20-Volt Max system and are compatible with all 20-Volt Max batteries, chargers and accessories. It is backed by a DEWALT 3-year limited warranty for added peace of mind.

$125

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
woot

woot
Dewalt

About the Author

Trevor Daugherty's favorite gear

Grado SR80e Headphones

Grado SR80e Headphones
Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp

Schiit Vali Subminiature Hybrid Headphone Amp