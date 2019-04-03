DEWALT 20V Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit is $125, today only (Reg. $160)

Today only, Woot offers the DEWALT 20V Cordless Drill and Impact Driver Combo Kit for $124.99. Prime members receive free shipping; otherwise, a $6 delivery fee applies. That’s down $34 from the regular going rate at retailers like Home Depot and $9 less than Amazon’s historic all-time low price. DIY summer projects are going to be here before you know it, and having a DEWALT combo kit on hand would be a wise decision. This bundle include a drill and impact driver, two batteries and a wall charger. It also ships with a bag to keep all your gear neat and organized. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Put your savings to work and grab this affordable (and best-selling) DEWALT 45-piece screwdriving set. Today’s featured deal does not include any bits, so it would be wise to leverage any savings towards this bundle. Best of all, it comes with a neat organizer case to keep all the bits and accessories in order.

DEWALT 20V Combo Kit features: