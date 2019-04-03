Grab up to 50% off kids’ toys in today’s Gold Box: Disney, Fingerlings, Calico, more from $5.50

- Apr. 3rd 2019 8:40 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon has up to 50% off a series of plushies, stuffed animals and more kids’ toys. As usual, shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. We are seeing solid reviews on just about all items in the sale. You’ll find everything from Calico Critters to Fingerlings and even some Disney options as well. Head below for our top picks from the sale starting from $5.50.

Top Picks from the Sale:

We also have 20% off the new Avengers LEGO sets as well as other options from just $6. And Razor’s RipRider Trike is down $79 (Reg. $100). Hit up our Toys and Hobbies Guide for even more.

Disney Easter Large Plush Mickey:

  • These adorable Disney Easter Large Plush friends are ready to celebrate with you! Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse look absolutely dapper in vintage-inspired pastel outfits and they are made with super soft and cuddly fabrics. Perfect for snuggling and collecting! Collect both Mickey and Minnie for a wonderful Easter holiday! Each sold separately. Ages 3+
  • Disney Easter Large Plush friends are a must-have addition to every Easter basket!
  • Made with super soft and cuddly fabrics.
