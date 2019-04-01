Save 20% on three new Avengers: Endgame LEGO kits from $28 & more sets starting at $6

- Apr. 1st 2019 2:39 pm ET

Target is currently taking 20% off a selection of different LEGO kits. Most notably, we’re seeing discounts on three of the all-new Avengers: Endgame sets. Our favorite is the Iron Man Hall of Armor at $47.99 shipped. That’s $12 off the going rate and a new all-time low. The 524-piece set includes five different versions of Tony Stark’s Iron Man suit alongside two Outrider figures. Also eligible for the 20% off discount are the War Machine Buster at $27.99 as well as the Avengers Ultimate Quinjet at $63.99. Check out our announcement coverage for an in-depth look at the new sets and be sure to head below for more.

Other notable LEGO deals:

LEGO Iron Man Hall of Armor features:

This versatile 524-piece construction set features a modular lab that can be combined and stacked in many different ways. The hall includes a rotating podium with 2 posable robotic arms for Tony Stark to get suited up as Iron Man. There’s also a posable Igor Suit mech with a minifigure cockpit, and a posable mobile robot to add to the imaginative play possibilities. with 5 minifigures, plus Tony Stark face and hair elements to attach to any Iron Man minifigure, kids can role-play endless Marvel Avengers adventures with the iconic superhero and the Outrider.

