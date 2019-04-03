Make your own salsa & more with this KitchenAid 9-Cup Food Processor at $60 (Reg. $140+)

Newegg Flash offers the KitchenAid Onyx Black 9-Cup Food Processor for $59.99 shipped. It goes for $140 at Target, while Bed Bath & Beyond charges $180. This is the best price we could find, and a very strong deal for a KitchenAid 9-cup food processor. It features a 3-in-1 wide mouth feed tube, adjustable slicing disc, reversible shredding disc, and multi-purpose blade. You’ll be on your way to whipping up homemade hummus, salsa, salad dressing, and anything else you fancy with this food processor. Over at Amazon, more than 200 customers have rated it 3.5/5 stars, with 51% of those reviews being 5-star.
Meanwhile, if it’s a multi-cooker you’re seeking, check out this 6-quart Instant Pot 7-in-1 model for $69. It regularly goes for as much as $100. If you don’t mind refurbs, have a look at this Cuisinart Convection Toaster Oven for $70 (Orig. $160).
KitchenAid 9-Cup Food Processor:
Shred, slice, chop, puree, knead, and more with the KitchenAid 9-Cup Food Processor! This food processor features an adjustable stainless steel slicing disc; allowing easily adjusting from thin to thick slicing by simply turning the knob on the slicing disc. A reversible shredding disc, a dough blade, and a multipurpose blade are included for chopping and pureeing. The uniquely styled blade paired with three speeds ensures complete control and precision while processing. You can use the 9-cup work bowl for family-sized dishes, or the 3-cup mini bowl for personal treats. The 3-in-1 wide mouth feed tube can handle food items with varying sizes, while the lid with an Ultra Tight Seal is designed to prevent spills and messes.