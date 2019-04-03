Make your own salsa & more with this KitchenAid 9-Cup Food Processor at $60 (Reg. $140+)

Newegg Flash offers the KitchenAid Onyx Black 9-Cup Food Processor for $59.99 shipped. It goes for $140 at Target, while Bed Bath & Beyond charges $180. This is the best price we could find, and a very strong deal for a KitchenAid 9-cup food processor. It features a 3-in-1 wide mouth feed tube, adjustable slicing disc, reversible shredding disc, and multi-purpose blade. You’ll be on your way to whipping up homemade hummus, salsa, salad dressing, and anything else you fancy with this food processor. Over at Amazon, more than 200 customers have rated it 3.5/5 stars, with 51% of those reviews being 5-star.

Meanwhile, if it’s a multi-cooker you’re seeking, check out this 6-quart Instant Pot 7-in-1 model for $69. It regularly goes for as much as $100. If you don’t mind refurbs, have a look at this Cuisinart Convection Toaster Oven for $70 (Orig. $160).

KitchenAid 9-Cup Food Processor: