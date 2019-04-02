Add a 6-quart Instant Pot 7-in-1 Multi Cooker to your kitchen arsenal for $69 (Reg. up to $100)

- Apr. 2nd 2019 4:01 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $100 $69
0

Amazon is now offering the Instant Pot IP-DUO60 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker for $68.99 shipped. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly $100 from places like Williams-Sonoma, it usually sells for closer to $80 or $90 at Amazon. Our previous mention was slightly lower, but it was a limited Kohl’s offer and today’s deal is the best price we can find. This model combines a series of small kitchen appliances in one and is capable of being a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer and warmer. It also includes a stainless steel cooking pot, stainless steel steam rack with handle, rice paddle, soup spoon and measuring cup. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 32,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

While normally the Instant Pot options come at a bit of a premium, today’s option is quite competitive at $69. Best Buy is currently charging $100 for the 6-quart Insignia and even the normally affordable Gourmia GPC400 4 Quart is only $9 less. Be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more notable kitchen gear and cookware deals.

Instant Pot IP-DUO60 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker:

  • 7-in-1 Multi-Functional Cooker–Pressure Cooker, Slow Cooker, Rice Cooker, Saute/Browning, Yogurt Maker, Steamer & Warmer
  • Large, easy to use control panel with 14 built-in Smart Programs, Dual pressure, Automatic keep-warm, and 3 temperatures for saute/browning and slow cook
  • Delay cooking time up to 24-Hours; Manual setting up to 120 minutes of cook time
  • UL and ULC certified with 10 proven safety mechanisms; Highly energy efficient and kitchen friendly
Get this deal
Reg. $100 $69

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Instant Pot

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard