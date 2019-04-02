Add a 6-quart Instant Pot 7-in-1 Multi Cooker to your kitchen arsenal for $69 (Reg. up to $100)

Amazon is now offering the Instant Pot IP-DUO60 7-in-1 Programmable Pressure Cooker for $68.99 shipped. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly $100 from places like Williams-Sonoma, it usually sells for closer to $80 or $90 at Amazon. Our previous mention was slightly lower, but it was a limited Kohl’s offer and today’s deal is the best price we can find. This model combines a series of small kitchen appliances in one and is capable of being a pressure cooker, slow cooker, rice cooker, yogurt maker, steamer and warmer. It also includes a stainless steel cooking pot, stainless steel steam rack with handle, rice paddle, soup spoon and measuring cup. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 32,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

While normally the Instant Pot options come at a bit of a premium, today’s option is quite competitive at $69. Best Buy is currently charging $100 for the 6-quart Insignia and even the normally affordable Gourmia GPC400 4 Quart is only $9 less. Be sure to swing by our Home Goods Guide for even more notable kitchen gear and cookware deals.

Instant Pot IP-DUO60 7-in-1 Pressure Cooker: