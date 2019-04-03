MyProtein now offering 6.6-lbs. of Impact Whey Isolate for $40 (Reg. up to $100 or more)

MyProtein is now offering 6.6 pounds of its popular Impact Whey Isolate for $39.99 shipped. Add three 2.2-lb. packages to your cart and apply code ISO40 at checkout. Just about all flavors appear to be eligible so feel free to mix and match. This amount usually sells for $100 or more depending on the flavor. Today’s deal is as much as $70 in savings. While we have seen it go for slightly less in the past, today’s deal includes free shipping and doesn’t force you to grab an entire 11 pounds of the same flavor. Be sure to head below for more details.

This is a great deal but if you prefer to go the plant-based route, we have deals for that too. Amazon is offering 2 lbs. of Orgain Organic Protein Powder for under $17 Prime shipped right now (20% off). You can also grab the the Soylent Cafe Chai 12-pack meal replacements for $27 (Reg. $40).

MyProtein Impact Whey Isolate: