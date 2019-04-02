Go kosher & vegan w/ 2-lbs. of Orgain Organic Protein Powder for under $17 (20% off)

- Apr. 2nd 2019 1:48 pm ET

Get this deal
20% off $17
0

Amazon is offering 2 lbs. of Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder (Creamy Chocolate Fudge) for $16.78 after you clip the 15% on-page coupon. You’ll also need to opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem the special price, although it is only $1 more without it. As usual, shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $21 and as much as $28 or so, today’s deal is within $0.50 of our previous mentions and the best price we can find. This kosher, vegan and gluten-free supplement is great for getting your daily dose of plant-based protein. It also carries a solid 4+ star rating from nearly 6,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you’re looking for something more in the meal replacement category, you’re in luck. We still have the Soylent Cafe Chai 12-pack for $27 (Reg. $40). However, if the plant-based option above doesn’t work for you, code VIP54 will knock an extra 45% off on the popular Impact Whey Protein

Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder:

  • Includes 1 (2.03 lb) Orgain Organic Plant Based Creamy Chocolate Fudge Protein Powder.
  • 21 grams of organic plant based protein (pea, brown rice, chia seeds), 7 grams of organic dietary fiber, 3 grams of net carbs, 0 grams of sugar, 150 calories per serving.
  • USDA organic, vegan, gluten free, dairy free, lactose free, low net carbs, no added sugar, soy free, kosher, non-GMO, carrageenan free, and no artificial ingredients.
  • Mix with water, milk, or your favorite protein shake recipe for a quick breakfast or snack drink. Use when baking to give your cakes, muffins, brownies, or cookies a protein and energy boost!
Get this deal
20% off $17

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
Orgain

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard