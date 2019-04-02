Go kosher & vegan w/ 2-lbs. of Orgain Organic Protein Powder for under $17 (20% off)

Amazon is offering 2 lbs. of Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder (Creamy Chocolate Fudge) for $16.78 after you clip the 15% on-page coupon. You’ll also need to opt for Subscribe & Save to redeem the special price, although it is only $1 more without it. As usual, shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $21 and as much as $28 or so, today’s deal is within $0.50 of our previous mentions and the best price we can find. This kosher, vegan and gluten-free supplement is great for getting your daily dose of plant-based protein. It also carries a solid 4+ star rating from nearly 6,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

If you’re looking for something more in the meal replacement category, you’re in luck. We still have the Soylent Cafe Chai 12-pack for $27 (Reg. $40). However, if the plant-based option above doesn’t work for you, code VIP54 will knock an extra 45% off on the popular Impact Whey Protein.

Orgain Organic Plant Based Protein Powder: