Osmo’s Fire Tablet Creative Kit bridges the gap between physical and digital play: $49 (Reg. $70)

Amazon offers the Osmo Creative Kit For Fire Tablets at $48.99 shipped. Normally selling for $70, that’s good for a 30% discount, is the second notable price drop and a match for the Amazon all-time low. Osmo’s Creative Kit works with 7th-generation Fire Tablets or newer and allows you to play three different included games. This is a great way to bridge the gap between physical and digital play, and includes a tablet stand, dry erase board and more. Rated 4.4/5 stars and you can learn more in our announcement coverage.

Those with little ones to appease but have an iPad rather than Fire Tablet can browse Amazon’s selection of Osmo Learning Kits for a similar experience based around iOS.

Osmo Creative Kit For Fire Tablets features:

Three smart games that transform your Fire Tablet into a hands-on tool for creativity and laughter.

Features an animated friend who brings drawings to life (Monster), an amazing interactive art tool (Masterpiece), and a fun-filled Collision of Doodles and physics (Newton)

Comes with the Osmo Play System for Fire tablets, Creative Board, yoobi dry-erase markers, and fuzzy eraser pouch.

Osmo Monster Game is now available in Spanish, with your furry mo voiced by Jaime Camil (of TV’s Jane the virgin and Disney Pixar’s Coco).

Designed for kids age 4+. Watch the video to see it how it works!