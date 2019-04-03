This morning popular gaming accessory maker PDP has unveiled a new controller for Nintendo Switch, the first on the market with integrated in-game chat and audio connectivity. PDP will officially launch its Faceoff Deluxe+ Audio Wired Controller this summer but is sharing details today of the later release date. We’ve seen plenty of gaming controllers with integrated audio features before from Turtle Beach and the like, but today’s announcement arrives as the first for Nintendo Switch. With support for Vivox’s integrated in-game chat, the PDP Faceoff Deluxe+ will offer a whole new world of audio-focused features which have alluded Switch gamers for some time.

PDP Faceoff Deluxe+ offers new multiplayer features for Switch

Multiplayer audio has always been a bit of a conundrum for Nintendo Switch gamers. Over the years, I’ve used everything from FaceTime Audio to Google Hangouts, and even Slack calls. There just hasn’t been a great answer to this problem for Nintendo. The PDP Faceoff Deluxe+ controller arrives on the scene with a few key features to solve this problem.

Most notably, the integrated 3.5mm jack delivers the ability to connect any standard pair of headphones to the controller. If you have a headset on-hand with a mic, you’ll be able to bring Vivox’s integrated in-game chat into the mix. PDP has built-in audio controls so gamers can tweak audio settings, volume and more while playing.

Additionally, the PDP Faceoff Deluxe+ controller offers to additional programmable buttons, which can be used to for various shortcuts. Unlike Microsoft’s Elite Controller, however, you won’t be able to map out specific game-by-game actions.

John Moore, Senior Vice President of PDP explains the design process further:

“When we set out to make the new Faceoff Deluxe+ Audio into the ultimate third-party controller for Nintendo Switch we focused on elite performance and customization, and enabling more opportunities for in-game chat. We worked with the industry leaders at Vivox to offer the best chat experience possible and now we’re helping them get the word out to developers.”

9to5Toys’ Take

Aside from the obvious limitations of a wired controller, there is a lot to like here. The Nintendo Switch accessory market hasn’t seen as much innovation as its Xbox One and PlayStation rivals. So I’m happy to see PDP deliver some new functionality all around. Like I said above, in-game chat has been hit or miss for Nintendo Switch. Viox is doing some exciting things to remedy this and integration with the PDP Faceoff Deluxe+ wired controller should push that along further.

Source: PDP