Bundle this two-bulb Philips Hue Color Starter Kit with an Echo Dot for $90 shipped ($150 value)

Amazon is currently offering the Philips Hue Color Ambiance Two-Bulb Starter Kit bundled with an Amazon Echo Dot for $89.99 shipped. Normally you’d pay closer to $150 for the two, with the Hue starter set typically selling for $100 and the Alexa speaker fetching $50. Today’s offer is also the lowest we’ve seen by $5. This Philips Hue starter kit brings ambient lighting to your space thanks to two color bulbs. And then with the included Echo Dot, you’ll be able to voice-control the lights right out of the box. The bundle carries a 4.2/5 star rating from over 880 shoppers.

Philips Hue Color Echo Dot bundle features:

This bundle contains Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and the Philips hue White and color LED smart bulb kit

Connect your smart lights to Alexa for easy voice control. Just ask, “Alexa, turn on the living room light”

Use your voice to turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, find TV shows, and more with compatible connected devices.

Echo Dot is our most popular voice-controlled speaker, now with improved sound and a new design.

Stream songs from Amazon Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and others through the improved speaker for richer and louder sound.

Sync your Hue lights with Gaming, Music and Movies using your PC via the Hue Sync app