Bundle this two-bulb Philips Hue Color Starter Kit with an Echo Dot for $90 shipped ($150 value)

Amazon is currently offering the Philips Hue Color Ambiance Two-Bulb Starter Kit bundled with an Amazon Echo Dot for $89.99 shipped. Normally you’d pay closer to $150 for the two, with the Hue starter set typically selling for $100 and the Alexa speaker fetching $50. Today’s offer is also the lowest we’ve seen by $5. This Philips Hue starter kit brings ambient lighting to your space thanks to two color bulbs. And then with the included Echo Dot, you’ll be able to voice-control the lights right out of the box. The bundle carries a 4.2/5 star rating from over 880 shoppers.
Philips Hue Color Echo Dot bundle features:
- This bundle contains Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and the Philips hue White and color LED smart bulb kit
- Connect your smart lights to Alexa for easy voice control. Just ask, “Alexa, turn on the living room light”
- Use your voice to turn on lights, adjust thermostats, lock doors, find TV shows, and more with compatible connected devices.
- Echo Dot is our most popular voice-controlled speaker, now with improved sound and a new design.
- Stream songs from Amazon Music, Spotify, SiriusXM, and others through the improved speaker for richer and louder sound.
- Sync your Hue lights with Gaming, Music and Movies using your PC via the Hue Sync app
