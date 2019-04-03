Amazon 1-day TP-Link network sale from $8: smart plugs/light bulbs, routers, extenders, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 37% off a selection of TP-Link networking products. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25 with 4+ star reviews on just about everything. Today’s sale includes a large selection of routers, range extenders, smart plugs, light bulbs and much more starting from just $8. We are seeing a number of Amazon lows and you’ll find some of our top picks from the sale down below.

Be sure to check out our previous smart plug roundup with options from $30 plus even more right here. We also have this WeMo Light Switch and Smart Plug bundle for $39 shipped ($70 value).

CONTROL FROM ANYWHERE – Turn electronics on or off from anywhere with your smartphone using the Kasa app (Compatible w/ Android 4.1 or higher, iOS 9.0 or higher )

VOICE CONTROL – Works with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Microsoft Cortana supported devices for a hands-free experience

GUIDED INSTALL: No need to understand complex 3-way switch wiring or master vs. auxiliary switch configurations. The Kasa app guides you through easy step-by-step installation