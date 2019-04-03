The StatGear tactical auto rescue tool offers a built-in LED light, more for $20 Prime shipped

Woot is currently offering the StatGear T3 Tactical Auto Rescue Tool for $19.99 Prime shipped. Non-Prime members will be charged $6 for delivery. Normally over $35 at Amazon, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked there and is the best available. This knife also has a built-in LED light, window punch, and more to make it the perfect multi-tool for your pocket. The blade itself is made from 440C stainless steel, so you know it’ll stay great for years to come. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

For a smaller EDC, the Kershaw keychain multi-tool is a no-brainer purchase at just $5 Prime shipped. Though it doesn’t have built-in LED lights and other frills, it’s a fantastic basic option.

StatGear T3 Tactical Auto Rescue Tool features: