Save over 20% on AmazonBasics’ metal monitor stand & clean up your desk for $14 Prime shipped

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Monitor Stand for $13.90 Prime shipped. Regularly $18 or more, this is the second-lowest price in 2019 we’ve tracked and is the best available. If your monitor doesn’t offer an adjustable height, this is a great way to boost it. Plus, with the added space gives you somewhere to store your keyboard and mouse when they’re not in use. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
Speaking of mice, be sure to check out the sale on AmazonBasics’ wireless model for just $9 Prime shipped. Going wireless as this mouse offers is another great way to clean up your desk setup.
AmazonBasics Monitor Stand features:
- Monitor stand raises monitor up 4.25 inches, improving ergonomics
- Made of durable metal with silver enamel coating
- Holds up to 40 pounds to hold even the largest monitors
- Store game consoles, laptops or other items underneath
- Measures approximately 11 by 14.6 by 4.25 inches (LxWxH)
