April’s PS4 Playstation Plus freebies are now live: The Surge and Conan Exiles, more

Sony’s PlayStation Plus member freebies are now live for April. Every month Sony drops a pair of PS4 games you can add to your library for FREE providing you have (and maintain) an active PS Plus membership. This month you can download The Surge and Conan Exiles, Both of which are regularly $50 on PSN but can now be yours for nothing. They might not be on the top of your back catalog list, but considering the price tag here, you might want to give them a shot. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

The Surge, for those unfamiliar, has players manning an exoskeleton to take down “robots gone haywire, insane augmented co-workers and rogue AI”. It features huge boss battles and a “next-gen loot system where you loot what you dismember!”

While not the lowest we have tracked, you can extend your PS Plus memberships by one year for $45.99 (Reg. $60) right now. And be sure to swing by this morning’s games roundup for deep deals on PS4 titles including Borderlands 3, Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, Resident Evil 2 and many more.

The Surge: