Today’s Best Game Deals: Divinity Original Sin 2 $30, Jotun Valhalla Edition $5, more

- Apr. 4th 2019 9:21 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Divinity: Original Sin 2 on PS4 and Xbox One for $29.99 shipped. Matched at GameStop. Regularly $40 or so, today’s deal is within $1 of the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including Borderlands 2 and Pre-Sequel HD texture packs, Borderlands 3 pre-order deals (now with an extra 10% off), Monster Hunter World, Resident Evil 2, Jotun: Valhalla Edition and many more. 

More game/console deals:

BANDAI NAMCO

