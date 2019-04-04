Today’s Best Game Deals: Divinity Original Sin 2 $30, Jotun Valhalla Edition $5, more

In today’s best game deals, Amazon is now offering Divinity: Original Sin 2 on PS4 and Xbox One for $29.99 shipped. Matched at GameStop. Regularly $40 or so, today’s deal is within $1 of the Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including Borderlands 2 and Pre-Sequel HD texture packs, Borderlands 3 pre-order deals (now with an extra 10% off), Monster Hunter World, Resident Evil 2, Jotun: Valhalla Edition and many more.
More game/console deals:
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition $5 (Reg. $15) | Microsoft
- Matched on Nintendo Switch
- Matched on PS4
- Dragon Quest Builders $15 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Borderlands Pre-Sequel Ultra HD Texture FREE | Microsoft
- Borderlands 2 Ultra HD Texture FREE | Microsoft
- Borderlands Handsome Ultra HD Texture FREE | Sony PSN
- Borderlands 3 pre-order plus $10 gift card $60 | Target
- + extra 10% off for REDcard holders
- Grand Theft Auto V from $14 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Resident Evil 2 on PS4 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Best Buy
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $20 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Far Cry New Dawn $20 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Matched at Amazon
- Borderlands: Handsome Collection $15 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Red Dead Redemption GOTY $10 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Battlefield V Deluxe Edition $20 (Reg. $30+) | eBay
- Monster Hunter World $20 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Sekiro Dynamic Theme: FREE (Just released) | PSN
- Mega Man 11 PS4 $21 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy
