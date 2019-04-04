Score any three tickets to see Shazam! for just $20 at Atom Tickets

Atom Tickets is offering 3 tickets to see Shazam! for $20. This works on all showings, and stacks with theater bonuses like AMC’s A-List, as we were able to score four tickets to IMAX for $20 (including our free A-List screening). If you’ve been waiting for a great deal to see this movie, now’s your chance. In some instances, this is like two free tickets (it’s $20 per ticket for our IMAX here, for example). So, join DC in its latest adventure of boy-turned-adult superhero and ride the epic journey.

