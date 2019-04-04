Score any three tickets to see Shazam! for just $20 at Atom Tickets

Atom Tickets is offering 3 tickets to see Shazam! for $20. This works on all showings, and stacks with theater bonuses like AMC’s A-List, as we were able to score four tickets to IMAX for $20 (including our free A-List screening). If you’ve been waiting for a great deal to see this movie, now’s your chance. In some instances, this is like two free tickets (it’s $20 per ticket for our IMAX here, for example). So, join DC in its latest adventure of boy-turned-adult superhero and ride the epic journey.
Imagine Big crossed with Superman. Orphan Billy Batson has struggled in his young life, moving from one foster home to another. His life changes when he meets an ancient wizard who chooses Billy as a champion, giving him incredible power. Saying the word “Shazam” changes the teen into a superhero with the power of mythological figures. Even when tall and muscled, however, Billy is still a kid — and Shazam is colorful and comic as the kid realizes he can do almost anything.