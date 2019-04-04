Fender’s All-Mahogany Acoustic-Electric Guitar w/ ’60s-style Rosette now $400 off (Today only)

For today only, Musician’s Friend is offering the Fender PM-2E Parlor Limited All-Mahogany Acoustic-Electric Guitar $399.99 shipped. This model regularly sells for up to $800 at Guitar Center and around $700 over at Amazon. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. It features an “Antique Cognac” finish, the Fender ’60s checkerboard rosette, mother-of-pearl dot inlays and a 1-ply tortoiseshell pickguard. Ratings are light on this particular model, but at $400 off and with Fender’s name on it, it is certainly worth consideration. More details below.

This one also includes a deluxe hardshell case with a humidifier, but will also leaves you more than enough cash for some extra accessories. Consider grabbing some extra strings, guitar picks and even a stand to show off your new vintage-style acoustic in the living room or man cave.

We also have this American Fender Jazzmaster Electric Guitar for more than $550 off and the vintage-style Gretsch Streamliner Electric Guitar for $300 (Reg. $550+).

Fender PM-2E Parlor All-Mahogany Acoustic-Electric Guitar :