Fender’s All-Mahogany Acoustic-Electric Guitar w/ ’60s-style Rosette now $400 off (Today only)

For today only, Musician’s Friend is offering the Fender PM-2E Parlor Limited All-Mahogany Acoustic-Electric Guitar $399.99 shipped. This model regularly sells for up to $800 at Guitar Center and around $700 over at Amazon. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find. It features an “Antique Cognac” finish, the Fender ’60s checkerboard rosette, mother-of-pearl dot inlays and a 1-ply tortoiseshell pickguard. Ratings are light on this particular model, but at $400 off and with Fender’s name on it, it is certainly worth consideration. More details below.
This one also includes a deluxe hardshell case with a humidifier, but will also leaves you more than enough cash for some extra accessories. Consider grabbing some extra strings, guitar picks and even a stand to show off your new vintage-style acoustic in the living room or man cave.
We also have this American Fender Jazzmaster Electric Guitar for more than $550 off and the vintage-style Gretsch Streamliner Electric Guitar for $300 (Reg. $550+).
Fender PM-2E Parlor All-Mahogany Acoustic-Electric Guitar:
The open-pore mahogany top on the PM-2E Parlor Limited is extremely lively, with a lush, warm voice and enhanced dynamic range that responds to every nuance of your playing, no matter how hard or fast you strum and pick. The scalloped X-braces are carefully placed for detailed note definition, working in harmony with the top for the perfect amount of ringing sustain. The rich, all-solid mahogany back and sides work with the top for a well-balanced, earthy and organic tone. The fast-playing “C”- shaped mahogany neck and rosewood fingerboard are carefully crafted to accommodate any playing style while offering comfortable performance anywhere on the neck.