Having not worn an Apple Watch for over six months now, I can vehemently state that I do not miss constant, distracting taps on my wrist. I also do not miss trying to make lackluster apps fit my workflow instead of simply pulling my phone out of my pocket and getting the job done straight-away.

I do miss having the time readily available and for this reason, I tend to keep an eye on unique watch styles that go beyond what an Apple Watch or its competitors can pull off. With Casio’s latest addition to the G-SHOCK Full Metal line-up, it has an appearance that is quite different from the competition.

A vintage throwback

As I’ve already mentioned, the newest addition to the G-SHOCK Full Metal line-up does not exist to chase modern smartwatches. Instead the all-metal timepiece much like its predecessor, focuses on offering a vintage aesthetic with a digital display.

The stainless steel case is shock-resistant, helping protect your investment from what could be a costly repair. It also benefits from a diamond-like carbon coating which yields high hardness and better resistance to corrosion. When in the dark, wearers will be able to check the time thanks to a Super Illuminator LED backlight that automatically turns on.

It sounds as if Casio went to great lengths to offer an alternate appearance its to its currently available G-SHOCK Full Metal Watch with the release of the 5000V. Each model is coated with a black ion-plating and is aged to give it a patinated look.

Not your average 2019 watch

Upon hearing that the latest G-SHOCK Full Metal Watch sports Bluetooth connectivity, I was curious if this meant it was some sort of hybrid smartwatch like what we’ve seen hit the market over the past several years. This is not the case however, as its primary purpose is to connect with the G-SHOCK app and ensure the time is accurate no matter where you may be.

Solar power is something that wearers are sure to appreciate, allowing them to forget about carrying a charger like most smartwatch alternatives require. This feature isn’t exactly uncommon in high-end watches, but is always a perk worth having.

Pricing and availability

Casio plans to release its new G-SHOCK Full Metal Watch sometime this summer, shying away from a specific date. In similar form, the company has neglected to offer a launch price, but we’re anticipated it to be around what you’d pay for the current model.