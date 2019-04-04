Get the complete Corel Mac App Bundle ft. Painter Essentials and Toast for $34 (Orig. $310)

Corel has been making great software for many years. You can think of the Corel Creative Mac Bundle as a greatest hits album. The bundle brings together five outstanding apps, including Painter Essentials and Toast 17. Right now, you can pick up the full bundle for only $34 (Orig. $309.95) via 9to5Toys Specials with promo code: MADNESS15.

Whether you’re a professional designer or a hobby photographer, this bundle has something to offer.

The bundle features Painter Essentials 6, a must-have for any aspiring illustrator. This app provides natural-look brushes and realistic paint effects, meaning anyone can produce a masterpiece.

You also get AfterShot Pro 3 — a speedy Lightroom alternative with powerful editing features — and the ParticleShop plugin. The latter app adds a range of great brushes to your Photoshop and AfterShot workflows.

Toast 17 Titanium is known as the ultimate DVD burning tool, but the app is also good for screen recording. Last but not least, WinZip for Mac lets you compress files in seconds, with bank-level security.

Worth $309.95 in total, this five-piece Mac app suite is now just $34 with promo code: MADNESS15.