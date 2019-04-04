Gnarbox’s 128GB Portable Photo Editor drops to new Amazon low at $239 (Reg. $300)

Amazon is currently offering the Gnarbox 128GB Portable Photo Editor for $239 shipped. Normally selling for $300, today’s offer knocks slightly over 20% off the going rate, beats our previous mention by $1 and is the lowest we’ve seen it sell for at Amazon. Gnarbox is powered by a quad-core CPU and sports a 128GB SSD. As an on-the-go photo editor, it pairs with your smartphone or tablet, allowing you to ditch your laptop when you’re out and about. It’s more than capable of handling 4K footage, RAW photos and more. Over 70% of shoppers have left a 4+ star rating. Learn more about it in our announcement coverage.

Gnarbox Portable Photo Editor features:

Compatible with Action Cameras, DSLRs, and Drones. GNARBOX is compatible with Android and iOS phones and tablets. It does not work with Windows based mobile devices

Currently, tablet applications are not optimized or customized. Back up 128GB of footage at up to 4GB/min to the GNARBOX, then auto-organize your footage by date and camera. Edit and share 4K videos and RAW photos from mobile phone or tablet

Intel Quad-Core CPU and HD graphics GPU

4GB per minute backup via USB3, SD, microSD

128GB internal flash storage or connect your external drive