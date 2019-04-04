Gnarbox’s 128GB Portable Photo Editor drops to new Amazon low at $239 (Reg. $300)

- Apr. 4th 2019 10:02 am ET

Get this deal
$300 $239
0

Amazon is currently offering the Gnarbox 128GB Portable Photo Editor for $239 shipped. Normally selling for $300, today’s offer knocks slightly over 20% off the going rate, beats our previous mention by $1 and is the lowest we’ve seen it sell for at Amazon. Gnarbox is powered by a quad-core CPU and sports a 128GB SSD. As an on-the-go photo editor, it pairs with your smartphone or tablet, allowing you to ditch your laptop when you’re out and about. It’s more than capable of handling 4K footage, RAW photos and more. Over 70% of shoppers have left a 4+ star rating. Learn more about it in our announcement coverage.

Use your savings to complete your new everyday carry with Timbuk2’s Classic Messenger Bag at $50 shipped (Save $20).

Gnarbox Portable Photo Editor features:

  • Compatible with Action Cameras, DSLRs, and Drones. GNARBOX is compatible with Android and iOS phones and tablets. It does not work with Windows based mobile devices
  • Currently, tablet applications are not optimized or customized. Back up 128GB of footage at up to 4GB/min to the GNARBOX, then auto-organize your footage by date and camera. Edit and share 4K videos and RAW photos from mobile phone or tablet
  • Intel Quad-Core CPU and HD graphics GPU
  • 4GB per minute backup via USB3, SD, microSD
  • 128GB internal flash storage or connect your external drive

Get this deal
$300 $239

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up. Looking for a new Lightning cable? Here are <a href="https://amzn.to/2P9ruS7">some of the best-selling options</a> over at Amazon.
gnarbox

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go