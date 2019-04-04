Timbuk2’s Classic Messenger Bag is down to its lowest price in months at $50 shipped (Save $20)

- Apr. 4th 2019 9:39 am ET

Get this deal
$70 $50
0

Amazon offers the Timbuk2 Classic Medium Messenger Bag in Black for $49.99 shipped. Normally selling for closer to $70 these days, that’s good for a 29% discount, comes within $5 of the Amazon all-time low and is the best price we’ve seen since December. With room for an iPad and more, this bag can store up to 9L of your gear. It has a variety of interior pockets and is lined with TPU water-resistant material to keep everything protected from rain and more. Nearly 1,300 shoppers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

If you’d prefer a traditional style bag, then consider picking up the Timbuk2 Q Laptop Backpack for $55. It still has room to fit a up to 17-inch MacBook, plenty of storage space and more. 

A perfect addition to your everyday carry is this cable organizer, which is a must for keeping your cords tangle-free at $18.50 Prime shipped.

Timbuk2 Classic Messenger Bag features:

  • A shoulder strap features a curved airmesh strap pad for increased comfort.
  • Timbuk2’s Double-Loop CAM buckle that adjusts quickly and eliminates dangling straps
  • Smart hook and loop placement for fast, easy closure and reduced sweater-pilling
  • Partially concealed flap buckles with bottom compression straps for subtle and secure closure (XS size does not have bottom compression)
  • Low profile top grab handle for easy heave-ho
  • Flap corners fold into place for excellent weatherproofing
  • Vista loop for attaching blinky bike lights

Get this deal
$70 $50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Timbuk2

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch
Philips Hue Go

Philips Hue Go