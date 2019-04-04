Timbuk2’s Classic Messenger Bag is down to its lowest price in months at $50 shipped (Save $20)

Amazon offers the Timbuk2 Classic Medium Messenger Bag in Black for $49.99 shipped. Normally selling for closer to $70 these days, that’s good for a 29% discount, comes within $5 of the Amazon all-time low and is the best price we’ve seen since December. With room for an iPad and more, this bag can store up to 9L of your gear. It has a variety of interior pockets and is lined with TPU water-resistant material to keep everything protected from rain and more. Nearly 1,300 shoppers have left a 4.4/5 star rating.

If you’d prefer a traditional style bag, then consider picking up the Timbuk2 Q Laptop Backpack for $55. It still has room to fit a up to 17-inch MacBook, plenty of storage space and more.

A perfect addition to your everyday carry is this cable organizer, which is a must for keeping your cords tangle-free at $18.50 Prime shipped.

Timbuk2 Classic Messenger Bag features:

A shoulder strap features a curved airmesh strap pad for increased comfort.

Timbuk2’s Double-Loop CAM buckle that adjusts quickly and eliminates dangling straps

Smart hook and loop placement for fast, easy closure and reduced sweater-pilling

Partially concealed flap buckles with bottom compression straps for subtle and secure closure (XS size does not have bottom compression)

Low profile top grab handle for easy heave-ho

Flap corners fold into place for excellent weatherproofing

Vista loop for attaching blinky bike lights