NETGEAR’s Orbi Mesh System blankets your home in 2.2Gbps Wi-Fi: $220 (Refurb, Orig. $350)

Today only, Woot offers the NETGEAR Orbi RBK43 802.11ac Mesh Wi-Fi Three-Pack in certified refurbished condition for $219.99 Prime shipped. Not a Prime member? Delivery will run you an additional $6. Originally selling for $350, that’s good for an $80 discount from the current sale price at Best Buy and is one of the best offers we’ve seen. The Orbi mesh system covers up to 6,500 square feet with a 2.2Gbps connection. It’s a great way to blanket your entire home in speedy Wi-Fi, and each of the three included routers touts four Gigabit Ethernet ports. Over 550 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. A 90-day NETGEAR warranty is included as well.

If a conventional consumer Wi-Fi system just doesn’t cut it for your needs, consider making the switch to UniFi. We’ve recently detailed the benefits of Ubiquiti’s line of prosumer gear and how best it can help you overhaul your Wi-Fi network.

Plus, don’t forget that for $80, you can boost Wi-Fi coverage w/ two of Tenda’s Nova 802.11ac Mesh Routers (20% off).

NETGEAR Orbi RBK43 Mesh Wi-Fi System features:

Orbi Whole Home Wi-Fi System delivers up to 2.2 Gbps high-performance Wi-Fi. Sleek, modern design with high-gain internal antennas for up to 6,000 square feet of coverage. FastLane3 Technology creates a dedicated Tri-Band Wi-Fi for seamless 4K streaming and gaming everywhere in your home. Keep a single Wi-Fi name for uninterrupted connections as you move from room to room. Circle with Disney runs on Orbi Routers for a smart way for families to manage content and time online on any connected device. Provide Internet access to guests without sharing your personal network password. Orbi is ready right out of the box and works with your ISP. Just use the Orbi app to get started with better Wi-Fi everywhere in minutes.