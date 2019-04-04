Tote your Switch in this Nintendo-licensed Deluxe Traveling Case for $29 shipped (Reg. up to $40)

Amazon is offering the Nintendo Switch Deluxe Travel Case for $28.90 shipped. Over the past few months this case has been fetching between $35 and $40 at Amazon, saving you somewhere between $6 and $11 off the typical rate there. Today’s deal has only been beaten once before. This case has room for your Nintendo Switch with two connected Joy-Con controllers, either an extra Joy-Con set or a Pro controller, several games, and more. Slick design and high-quality standards impressed Nintendo enough that the company officially licensed it. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Another route worth considering is Amazon’s $20 Vault Case. For the lower price you’ll have to give up storage capacity and official Nintendo licensing, but it will still hold your Switch, two Joy-Con controllers, and eight game cartridges.

Nintendo Switch Deluxe Travel Case features:

Exterior: Durable hard-shell case made with Ballistic Nylon, comfort grip handle and custom easy glide zipper

Interior: Vacuum formed felt-lined interior, holds the complete Nintendo Switch System, can also hold an extra set of Joy-Cons or a Pro Controller. This case is specially designed to protect the Switch’s Joy-Con Analog Sticks. There is also an added case for power and HDMI cables.

Also included: 2 multi-game cases, each case holds 4 games safely and securely. 2 micro SD card cases, each case holds 1 SD card, each SD card case fits into any section of the multi-game case.