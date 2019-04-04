Tote your Switch in this Nintendo-licensed Deluxe Traveling Case for $29 shipped (Reg. up to $40)

- Apr. 4th 2019 5:07 pm ET

$29
0

Amazon is offering the Nintendo Switch Deluxe Travel Case for $28.90 shipped. Over the past few months this case has been fetching between $35 and $40 at Amazon, saving you somewhere between $6 and $11 off the typical rate there. Today’s deal has only been beaten once before. This case has room for your Nintendo Switch with two connected Joy-Con controllers, either an extra Joy-Con set or a Pro controller, several games, and more. Slick design and high-quality standards impressed Nintendo enough that the company officially licensed it. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Another route worth considering is Amazon’s $20 Vault Case. For the lower price you’ll have to give up storage capacity and official Nintendo licensing, but it will still hold your Switch, two Joy-Con controllers, and eight game cartridges.

Nintendo Switch Deluxe Travel Case features:

  • Exterior: Durable hard-shell case made with Ballistic Nylon, comfort grip handle and custom easy glide zipper
  • Interior: Vacuum formed felt-lined interior, holds the complete Nintendo Switch System, can also hold an extra set of Joy-Cons or a Pro Controller. This case is specially designed to protect the Switch’s Joy-Con Analog Sticks. There is also an added case for power and HDMI cables.
  • Also included: 2 multi-game cases, each case holds 4 games safely and securely. 2 micro SD card cases, each case holds 1 SD card, each SD card case fits into any section of the multi-game case.

$29

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
nintendo

About the Author