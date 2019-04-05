Best Buy’s 1-Day Flash Sale includes MacBook Air from $950, iPhone deals, HomePod, much more

Best Buy has a new Flash Sale going today headlined by up to $300 off Apple’s latest MacBook Air. You’ll also find deals on iPhones, HomePod, TVs and more below. All of today’s deals ship for free in orders over $35. Otherwise, you can enjoy free in-store pickup on most purchases. Head below for all of our top picks.

Leading the way at Best Buy is up to $300 off Apple’s 2018 13-inch MacBook Air. The deals start at $949.99, which is the lowest price we’ve tracked at Best Buy to date. Apple’s latest MacBook Air sports a complete redesign, Retina display, Touch ID and Thunderbolt 3. You can see the entire selection of deals right here.

You can grab an iPhone X for $649.99 unlocked when activated today, which is as much as $250 off the regular going rate. With a beautiful 5.8-inch display, 12MP camera and more, this is still one of the best devices out there on the market for most people.

Apple HomePod is marked down to $279.99 from $349 as part of yesterday’s price reductions. This is a match of the best new condition price that we’ve seen in 2019. HomePod delivers Apple Music, Siri control and more in one sleek package.

Other notable deals include: