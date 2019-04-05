Blue’s enCore 300 Condenser Mic is great for the studio and the stage: $100 shipped (50% off)

For today only, Musician’s Friend is offering the Blue enCore 300 Condenser Performance Microphone for $99.99 shipped. This model is regularly $200 direct from Blue, Sweetwater, Amazon and elsewhere. Although you can also grab a two-pack at Amazon for $200 right now. Designed for the studio and the stage, this is a condenser microphone with a hand-tuned condenser capsule, heavy-gauge barrel construction, hardened metal-plated finish and Blue’s “proprietary phantom power circuit” for “consistent tone and minimal noise”. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

We also have Audio-Technica’s AT2020 Studio XLR Microphone is still down at $79 shipped (Reg. $100). But you will need an interface for these XLR mics and the budget-conscious Behringer 2×2 option is just $30 shipped (25% off).

Everything Blue Microphones has learned from years of building top-shelf recording microphones has gone into the enCORE 300 Black, a studio-grade handheld condenser designed to deliver exceptional all-around performance. This mic’s proprietary phantom power circuit was specially tuned by Blue’s engineers to deliver consistent tone and minimal noise. At Sweetwater, we’ve found the enCORE 300 Black to deliver powerful vocals with stunning detail.