This budget-conscious Behringer 2×2 Audio Interface is now just $30 shipped (25% off)

- Apr. 4th 2019 4:46 pm ET

ProAudioStar (98.8% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Behringer U-PHORIA UM2 2×2 USB Audio Interface for $29.99 shipped. That’s 25% off the regular $40 price tag it fetches at Amazon, B&H, Sweetwater and elsewhere. This is a great budget-friendly option if you’re looking to record a microphone or instrument into your Mac. It will work with just about any major DAW right out of the box. Features include +48 V phantom power for your XLR mics, headphone/RCA stereo outputs and “150 downloadable instrument/effect plug-ins”. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers.

While we are talking about budget-conscious music gear, this Audio-Technica AT2020 Studio XLR Microphone is the perfect companion for the Behringer at just $79 shipped (Reg. $100).

We also have Fender’s All-Mahogany Acoustic-Electric Guitar with 1960s-style Rosette at $400 off for today only as well as this American Fender Jazzmaster Electric Guitar for more than $550 off.

Behringer U-PHORIA UM2 2×2 USB Audio Interface:

  • 2×2 USB audio interface for recording microphones and instruments
  • Audiophile 48 kHz resolution for professional audio quality.Maximum Sampling Rate: 48 kHz
  • Compatible with popular recording software including Avid Pro Tools*, Ableton Live*, Steinberg Cubase*, etc.
  • Streams 2 inputs / 2 outputs with ultra-low latency to your computer, supporting Mac OS X* and Windows XP* or higher
  • State-of-the-art, +48 V-powered XENYX Mic Preamp comparable to stand-alone boutique preamps
Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
