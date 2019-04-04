ProAudioStar (98.8% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the Behringer U-PHORIA UM2 2×2 USB Audio Interface for $29.99 shipped. That’s 25% off the regular $40 price tag it fetches at Amazon, B&H, Sweetwater and elsewhere. This is a great budget-friendly option if you’re looking to record a microphone or instrument into your Mac. It will work with just about any major DAW right out of the box. Features include +48 V phantom power for your XLR mics, headphone/RCA stereo outputs and “150 downloadable instrument/effect plug-ins”. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,300 Amazon customers.

While we are talking about budget-conscious music gear, this Audio-Technica AT2020 Studio XLR Microphone is the perfect companion for the Behringer at just $79 shipped (Reg. $100).

We also have Fender’s All-Mahogany Acoustic-Electric Guitar with 1960s-style Rosette at $400 off for today only as well as this American Fender Jazzmaster Electric Guitar for more than $550 off.

Behringer U-PHORIA UM2 2×2 USB Audio Interface: