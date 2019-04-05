The iDevices Outdoor HomeKit Switch hits a new Amazon all-time low at $30 (Reg. $50)

Amazon offers the iDevices Outdoor HomeKit-enabled Switch for $29.90 shipped. As a comparison, it usually sells for around $50 and originally went for $80. This is also a new Amazon all-time low. While there are plenty of indoor HomeKit switch options, going outside is tougher for Siri-focused smart homes. iDevices has wrapped two plugs in an outdoor-capable accessory that’s made to withstand tough weather. It also supports Alexa, if that’s your preferred smart home assistant. Rated 3.7/5 stars.

If you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, jump into our roundup of the best smart home plugs for 2019. You’ll find something for every kind of platform, including Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant right here.

iDevices Outdoor Switch features: