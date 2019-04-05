The iDevices Outdoor HomeKit Switch hits a new Amazon all-time low at $30 (Reg. $50)

Amazon offers the iDevices Outdoor HomeKit-enabled Switch for $29.90 shipped. As a comparison, it usually sells for around $50 and originally went for $80. This is also a new Amazon all-time low. While there are plenty of indoor HomeKit switch options, going outside is tougher for Siri-focused smart homes. iDevices has wrapped two plugs in an outdoor-capable accessory that’s made to withstand tough weather. It also supports Alexa, if that’s your preferred smart home assistant. Rated 3.7/5 stars.
If you’re looking for something a bit more affordable, jump into our roundup of the best smart home plugs for 2019. You’ll find something for every kind of platform, including Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant right here.
iDevices Outdoor Switch features:
- Works with Alexa for voice control (Alexa device sold separately).
- Simple Set Up – This easy to use, connected outdoor plug allows you to control, monitor and schedule electronic appliances throughout your home using your iDevices Connected app and Siri or Alexa voice commands. For iPhone, iPad, iPod touch or Android device.
- Voice Control – The iDevices Outdoor Switch responds to Siri or Alexa voice commands, letting you control your home without even picking up your phone.
- Access Anywhere – Control and monitor your lights and decorations this holiday season with the iDevices Outdoor Switch with your iPhone or Android device from wherever you are.