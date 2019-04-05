Save up to 33% on Tile Trackers, deals from $29 on Mate, Slim and Pro

We’ve spotted a handful of Tile tracker deals this morning over at Amazon. Our top pick is the Tile Mate and Slim four-pack for $46.78 shipped. As a comparison, this bundle typically sells for $70 at Best Buy and other retailers. Today’s deal is the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon in 2019. If you’re a frequent misplacer of keys, then a Tile tracker will help remedy that problem. This four-pack includes two sizes of trackers, perfect for wallets, keys, messenger bags and more. I tossed one of the Slims in my wallet last year, and have used the feature multiple times to find my misplaced wallet…a common occurrence these days with a one-year-old. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more deals.

Other notable Tile deals at Amazon include:

Tile Mate: