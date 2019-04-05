Save up to 33% on Tile Trackers, deals from $29 on Mate, Slim and Pro

We’ve spotted a handful of Tile tracker deals this morning over at Amazon. Our top pick is the Tile Mate and Slim four-pack for $46.78 shipped. As a comparison, this bundle typically sells for $70 at Best Buy and other retailers. Today’s deal is the best price we’ve tracked at Amazon in 2019. If you’re a frequent misplacer of keys, then a Tile tracker will help remedy that problem. This four-pack includes two sizes of trackers, perfect for wallets, keys, messenger bags and more. I tossed one of the Slims in my wallet last year, and have used the feature multiple times to find my misplaced wallet…a common occurrence these days with a one-year-old. Rated 4.3/5 stars. Head below for more deals.
Other notable Tile deals at Amazon include:
- 4-pack Tile Mate: $50 (Reg. $60)
- Tile Pro: $29 (Reg. $35)
- 2-pack: $47 (Reg. $60)
Tile Mate:
The world’s best-selling Bluetooth tracker, the NEW Tile Mate attaches to keys, purses or anything else you couldn’t live without. Use Tile adhesives (sold separately) to stick it to any flat surface like a laptop so you can always find your things. Find your phone: Can’t find your phone? Simply double press the Tile button on your Tile Mate to make your phone ring, even when it’s on silent