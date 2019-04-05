Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Crowntakers Strategy RPG, Pocket Academy, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Pocket Academy, Last Colossus, Crowntakers – The Ultimate Strategy RPG, Doom & Destiny Advanced, Project Highrise and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:
Today’s Best iOS App Deals:
iOS Universal: Zen Habits – by Leo Babauta: FREE (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: SnapFun Pro – magic camera: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: Pocket Academy: $1 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Pocket Harvest: $3 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Pocket Clothier: $3 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Metamorphabet: $4 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Crowntakers – The Ultimate Strategy RPG: $1 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Extreme Agenda: $6 (Reg. $9)
iOS Universal: Doom and Destiny: $1 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: Project Highrise: $2 (Reg. $4)
More Apps Still Alive:
***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.
iOS Universal: Dead Rain : New Zombie Virus: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: Learn Spanish – MosaLingua: FREE (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: 5th Grade Reading: FREE (Reg. $3)
iOS Universal: PDF Max Pro – #1 PDF app!: FREE (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Dominant Investors App: FREE (Reg. $100)
iOS Universal: Tiny Month – Easy Calendar: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Focus Keeper Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: Easy Spending, Expense tracker: FREE (Reg. $1)
iOS Universal: PhotoX Pro Top Live Wallpapers: FREE (Reg. $2)
iOS Universal: AnatomyMapp: $10 (Reg. $15)
iOS Universal: Thumper: Pocket Edition: $3 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Find My Device: Scan & Track: $2 (Reg. $6)
iOS Universal: Hundred Board -Montessori Math: $4 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: United States of America Map: $4 (Reg. $5)
iOS Universal: Tiny Firefighters – Kids’ App: $3 (Reg. $4)
iOS Universal: Piano*: $2 (Reg. $4)
Mac: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic: $5 (Reg. $14)