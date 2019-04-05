Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Crowntakers Strategy RPG, Pocket Academy, more

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Pocket Academy, Last Colossus, Crowntakers – The Ultimate Strategy RPG, Doom & Destiny Advanced, Project Highrise and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Zen Habits – by Leo Babauta: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SnapFun Pro – magic camera: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pocket Academy: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pocket Harvest: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pocket Clothier: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Metamorphabet: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Crowntakers – The Ultimate Strategy RPG: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Extreme Agenda: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Doom and Destiny: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Project Highrise: $2 (Reg. $4)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Nioh $15, Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice $20, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time.

iOS Universal: Dead Rain : New Zombie Virus: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Learn Spanish – MosaLingua: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 5th Grade Reading: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: PDF Max Pro – #1 PDF app!: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dominant Investors App: FREE (Reg. $100)

iOS Universal: Tiny Month – Easy Calendar: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Focus Keeper Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Easy Spending, Expense tracker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PhotoX Pro Top Live Wallpapers: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AnatomyMapp: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Thumper: Pocket Edition: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Find My Device: Scan & Track: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Hundred Board -Montessori Math: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: United States of America Map: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tiny Firefighters – Kids’ App: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Piano*: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic: $5 (Reg. $14)