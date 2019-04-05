Today’s Best iOS & Mac App Deals: Crowntakers Strategy RPG, Pocket Academy, more

- Apr. 5th 2019 9:46 am ET

0

In today’s best iOS and Mac app/game deals, we have some great offers including Pocket Academy, Last Colossus, Crowntakers – The Ultimate Strategy RPG, Doom & Destiny Advanced, Project Highrise and more. You’ll find a complete list curated by hand down below:

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Today’s Best iOS App Deals:

iOS Universal: Zen Habits – by Leo Babauta: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: SnapFun Pro – magic camera: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: System Activity Monitors: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Pocket Academy: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pocket Harvest: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Pocket Clothier: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Last Colossus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Metamorphabet: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Crowntakers – The Ultimate Strategy RPG: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Extreme Agenda: $6 (Reg. $9)

iOS Universal: Doom and Destiny: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Doom & Destiny Advanced: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Project Highrise: $2 (Reg. $4)

Today’s Best Game Deals: Nioh $15, Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice $20, more

More Apps Still Alive:

***Act fast on these deals from our previous roundup as they are jumping back up in price at any time. 

iOS Universal: Dead Rain : New Zombie Virus: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Learn Spanish – MosaLingua: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: 5th Grade Reading: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: PDF Max Pro – #1 PDF app!: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Dominant Investors App: FREE (Reg. $100)

iOS Universal: Tiny Month – Easy Calendar: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Focus Keeper Pro: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Easy Spending, Expense tracker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: PhotoX Pro Top Live Wallpapers: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: AnatomyMapp: $10 (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Thumper: Pocket Edition: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Find My Device: Scan & Track: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Hundred Board -Montessori Math: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: United States of America Map: $4 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tiny Firefighters – Kids’ App: $3 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Piano*: $2 (Reg. $4)

Mac: Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic: $5 (Reg. $14)

Guides

Best Games/Apps Deals

Best Games/Apps Deals

The best games and apps deals across all platforms: iPhone, iPad, Mac, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Wii U, 3DS
App Store

App Store

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard