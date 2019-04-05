Today’s Best Game Deals: Nioh $15, Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice $20, more

- Apr. 5th 2019 9:31 am ET

0

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is offering Nioh for PS4 for $14.88 with free shipping in orders over $35. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees otherwise. Regularly $20 at Best Buy it goes for even more at Amazon. Nioh features a visceral combat style and gameplay in the vein of the Soulsborne titles. Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including Pokemon: Lets Go Eevee!, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice and many more. 

