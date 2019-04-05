Today’s Best Game Deals: Nioh $15, Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is offering Nioh for PS4 for $14.88 with free shipping in orders over $35. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees otherwise. Regularly $20 at Best Buy it goes for even more at Amazon. Nioh features a visceral combat style and gameplay in the vein of the Soulsborne titles. Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including Pokemon: Lets Go Eevee!, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice and many more.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

More game/console deals:

The new Stranger Things 3 game trailer is here, plus couch co-op details and more

Metroid Prime Trilogy & Zelda: A Link to the Past will receive Switch ports, according to internal listings

How to get a year of FREE Nintendo Switch Online access via Amazon Prime