Today’s Best Game Deals: Nioh $15, Hellblade Senua’s Sacrifice $20, more

In today’s best game deals, Walmart is offering Nioh for PS4 for $14.88 with free shipping in orders over $35. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the delivery fees otherwise. Regularly $20 at Best Buy it goes for even more at Amazon. Nioh features a visceral combat style and gameplay in the vein of the Soulsborne titles. Head below for the rest of today’s best deals including Pokemon: Lets Go Eevee!, Yoshi’s Crafted World, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice and many more.
More game/console deals:
- Pokemon: Lets Go Eevee! $43 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Yoshi’s Crafted World $49 (Reg. $60) | eBay
- Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice $20 (Reg. $30) | Microsoft
- Jotun: Valhalla Edition $5 (Reg. $15) | Microsoft
- Dragon Quest Builders $15 (Reg. $20) | Amazon
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 $30 (Reg. $40) | Amazon
- Borderlands Pre-Sequel Ultra HD Texture FREE | Microsoft
- Borderlands 2 Ultra HD Texture FREE | Microsoft
- Borderlands Handsome Ultra HD Texture FREE | Sony PSN
- Borderlands 3 pre-order plus $10 gift card $60 | Target
- + extra 10% off for REDcard holders
- Grand Theft Auto V from $15 (Reg. $30) | Amazon
- Resident Evil 2 on PS4 $40 (Reg. $60) | Amazon
- Matched at Best Buy
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey $20 (Reg. $40+) | Amazon
- Far Cry New Dawn $20 (Reg. $40) | Best Buy
- Matched at Amazon
- Borderlands: Handsome Collection $15 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Red Dead Redemption GOTY $10 (Reg. $30) | Best Buy
- Battlefield V Deluxe Edition $20 (Reg. $30+) | eBay
- Monster Hunter World $21 (Reg. $30+) | Amazon
- Sekiro Dynamic Theme: FREE (Just released) | PSN
- Pokemon Sword/Shield Pre-order + $10 credit $60 | Best Buy